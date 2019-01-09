× Furry Friends with Jack & Jill, the Labrador mixes

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friends are Jack & Jill, the Labrador mixes!

They join us today from Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Jack & Jill are nine-week-old Labrador mix siblings that were found running through a field in Mississippi, looking for their mother who had been shot.

Jack is a stout little boy that loves to play and cuddle. He always wants to be the center of attention and likes playing with toys and other dogs. Jack is also happy to snooze in a warm lap. While he is learning how to sit and other basic commands, Jack is the kind of growing pup that wants to be nutured.

His sister, Jill, lives for belly rubs. She often wants to be picked up and held for a cozy spot to snooze. Jill enjoys playing with Jack and loves to give kisses and sit for treats.

You can visit the Charlie’s Crusaders Pet Rescue website here.