Hersheypark breaks ground on Chocolatetown

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Hersheypark broke ground Wednesday on Chocolatetown, a $150 million “transformational expansion,” where guests can eat, play, shop, and gather year round.

The new section of the park will cover 23 acres and is expected to open in the summer of 2020, according to park officials.

“We are incredibly excited to officially break ground and enter this next chapter in the rich history of Hersheypark,” said John Lawn, president and CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (HE&R). “Hersheypark will be open and fully operational during 2019 as Chocolatetown comes to life for the summer of 2020.”

Chocolatetown’s unique feature elements include:

A new arrival experience at the front gate

Hersheypark’s 15th roller coaster, which will be the park’s longest, fastest, and tallest attraction

A restaurant, bar and patio — the largest full-service themed restaurant in Hershey

An ice cream parlor and confectionary scratch kitchen

A 2,200-square foot Starbucks store

The largest kettle corn location in Hersheypark

A new, one-of-a-kind Kisses fountain

A new home for the park’s carousel, which turns 100 years old in 2019

A flagship store with the largest collection of Hersheypark merchandise

An interactive map for guests to explore locations within Chocolatetown and a new FAQ section for guests to better understand 2019 temporary changes can be found here.