Hersheypark, the 121-acre amusement park in Hershey, Pa., officially broke ground on Hershey’s Chocolatetown as part of a $150 million transformational expansion with a ceremony at the park entrance today.
Pictured from left to right: Hershey's Bar; Derry Township Supervisor Susan Cort; Derry Township Supervisor Matthew Weir; Derry Township Supervisor Richard Zmuda; Representative Tom Mehaffie; Milton Hershey School student Valerie Heydeman; Executive Director of The Hershey Foundation Don Papson; Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn; Vice President, Hershey Experience, The Hershey Company Suzanne Jones; Milton Hershey School student Gavin Meyers; Senator John DiSanto; Derry Township Supervisor Justin Engle; Reese's and Kiss.
Hersheypark breaks ground on Chocolatetown
Hersheypark, the 121-acre amusement park in Hershey, Pa., officially broke ground on Hershey’s Chocolatetown as part of a $150 million transformational expansion with a ceremony at the park entrance today.
Pictured from left to right: Hershey's Bar; Derry Township Supervisor Susan Cort; Derry Township Supervisor Matthew Weir; Derry Township Supervisor Richard Zmuda; Representative Tom Mehaffie; Milton Hershey School student Valerie Heydeman; Executive Director of The Hershey Foundation Don Papson; Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn; Vice President, Hershey Experience, The Hershey Company Suzanne Jones; Milton Hershey School student Gavin Meyers; Senator John DiSanto; Derry Township Supervisor Justin Engle; Reese's and Kiss.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — Hersheypark broke ground Wednesday on Chocolatetown, a $150 million “transformational expansion,” where guests can eat, play, shop, and gather year round.
The new section of the park will cover 23 acres and is expected to open in the summer of 2020, according to park officials.
“We are incredibly excited to officially break ground and enter this next chapter in the rich history of Hersheypark,” said John Lawn, president and CEO of Hershey Entertainment & Resorts (HE&R). “Hersheypark will be open and fully operational during 2019 as Chocolatetown comes to life for the summer of 2020.”