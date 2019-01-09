× Lancaster County woman in critical condition after suspected assault at Schuylkill County campground

HEGINS, Schuylkill County — State Police in Schuylkill County are investigating a suspected assault that occurred at a campground in Hegins Township over the weekend.

Police say the victim, a 53-year-old Ephrata, Lancaster County woman, was spending the night at the Rausch Creek campground in Hegins Township.

Saturday morning, staff at the campsite told police they were contacted by a man who stays at the camp as well. The man was “acting in an erratic manner,” and the staff questioned where his girlfriend was, police say.

Staff later drove to the man’s campsite, where they found the victim lying in the passenger seat of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. The woman had suffered sever head and neck trauma, and was bleeding heavily, police say. EMS was summoned to the scene to render aid, and the victim was flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

She is listed in critical condition, police say.

Police are still investigating.