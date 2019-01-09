MaryEllen’s weather kid with Anthony Roselli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Anthony Roselli is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today!

Anthony is in 9th grade at Eastern York High School. He is in the marching band, runs on the cross country team and for track, and is on the tech crew for the upcoming musical. His main hobby is riding his four wheelers and dirt bike. His primary interest his entire life has been extreme weather including Tornadoes, Hurricanes, and Tsunamis. When he grows up he wants to work for the National Hurricane Center. He is an amazing kid who inspires a lot of people with this never quit attitude. Even though he was diagnosed with autism at an early age he maintains the honor role with out any aid or assistance.