Neighbors still don’t want a Chick-Fil-A in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Neighbors in one part of Cumberland County are still not happy about a proposed Chick-Fil-A restaurant in the area.

Some taxpayers say a Chick-Fil-A would make an already busy area even more of a nightmare in Camp Hill.

Those against the restaurant gathered at the borough council meeting to express their concerns.

There wasn’t an empty seat at the meeting,

Some people made it pretty clear — they do not want a Chick-Fil-A in their backyards.

Some people don’t feel council is hearing their concerns.

"I no longer feel the current council is representing or appreciating us the taxpayers," said one woman at the meeting

“If the council does not want to vote and deny this proposal, I feel the community would be happy to do that for you!" said another neighbor.

Nearly a whole room of people put their hands up against having the restaurant built at the intersection of Chestnut and 32nd Streets.

"It matters to us a lot. Not only the safety of our student but what are the priorities of our council members?!” asked Jennifer Hoover, a taxpayer who joined a group committed to keeping the streets safe.

Hoover believes it would only make an already busy area even more of a nightmare.

"It is not encouraging for the students. They have to walk very watchfully and very carefully," said Sikander Wadhawa, a neighbor who lives close to the proposed site.

Some people worry drivers could find themselves in even heavier traffic.

"We deserve better. We deserve council members who protect their resident," stated Hoover.

Hoover and other concerned folks passed out signs in support of safe streets in their community and collected donations to buy more of the signs.

There is still some confusion over whether the land is even commercially zoned for a business.

According to borough council’s zoning map, it is.

The Cumberland County Planning Commission's most recent map of the area said otherwise.

Even though council didn’t take a vote, neighbors say it was important to get one thing across

"There must be a better way to handle that intersection; this proposal is not the best by any means," said a resident.

We did try to talk to council members before the meeting, but they told us they didn’t have the time.

At the meeting, council members said the proposal is under review, and nothing is concrete yet.

The developer will meet with Camp Hill Borough's planning commission January 15th to talk even more about the proposal.

The Cumberland County Planning Commission does have its concerns about the current proposal.

