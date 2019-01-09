× PennDOT to begin replacing Third Street bridge over Cocalico Creek in Denver, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — PennDOT announced Wednesday that the bridge carrying North Third Street over the Cocalico Creek in Denver, Lancaster County, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 21 as workers begin replacing the structure.

The $927,127 project will be done by Lobar Site Development Corp., of Dillsburg, York County. Workers will remove and replace the current, 47-year-old span, and complete road-approach work, replace the guiderail, and install new signs and pavement markings, PennDOT says.

North Third Street averages nearly 4,000 vehicles traveled daily. Even though North Third Street is a borough street, the bridge over Cocalico Creek is state owned, PennDOT says.

The road will be closed for up to 5 1/2 months while the bridge is replaced, according to PennDOT. Motorists will be detoured along Monroe Street, Snyder Street, and Main Street. Trucks will be directed to follow Monroe Street, Snyder Street, Denver Road, Kurtz Road, Route 272, Church Street, Main Street, Sixth Street, and Locust Street, according to PennDOT.

The contractor has also agreed to open the bridge to pedestrians by May 31, 2019, in time for the opening of the Denver Community Pool.

Milling and paving work may be conducted after the bridge is opened to traffic under short-term single-lane alternating traffic patterns. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in mid-July.