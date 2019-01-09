× Report: Toyota recalls 1.7 million vehicles to replace air bag inflators

DETROIT — Toyota announced Wednesday the recall of 1.7 million vehicles in North America to replace potentially deadly Takata front passenger air bag inflators, according to the Associated Press.

The recall affects 1.3 million vehicles in the United States.

The Associated Press reports that the inflators can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide and hundreds have been injured.

Toyota models that are to be recalled include the 2010 through 2016 4Runner, the 2010 through 2013 Corolla and Matrix, and the 2011 through 2014 Sienna. Lexus models include: the 2010 through 2012 ES 350, the 2010 through 2017 GX 460, the 2010 through 2015 IS 250C and 350C, the 2010 through 2013 IS 250 and 350 and the 2010 through 2014 IS-F. Also included is the Scion XB, 2010 through 2015.

The Associated Press says Toyota and Lexus dealers either replace the inflator or the entire air bag assembly with equipment made by other manufacturers that does not contain ammonium nitrate, which can deteriorate over time due to high humidity and cycles from hot temperatures to cold. Owners will be notified by mail or other means in late January.