Schuylkill County man barricaded himself in residence after he allegedly pulled pistol on victim earlier in day

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — An Auburn man barricaded himself in a residence Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly pulled a pistol on an individual earlier in the day, police say.

Terry Short, 55, faces charges of burglary, robbery, theft and aggravated assault, court documents show.

According to police, the victim went to a Wayne Township home just before 2 p.m. and attempted to open the front door, which was locked. Short then came to the front door with two pillowcases full of her items, police add. Short allegedly took the victim’s phone out of her hand after a verbal confrontation in the driveway before he went inside the home with her and allegedly pulled a pistol on the victim.

After Short retrieved items from the house, he fled in his vehicle.

Around 4:30 p.m., police obtained an arrest warrant for Short as well as a search warrant on his home. That’s when Short refused to leave his house willingly, police allege.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team was activated and was able to take Short into custody without incident.