Vigil held for victims in Middletown murder-suicide

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- A vigil was held Wednesday night in Middletown to pay respects to the three victims in what police described as a murder-suicide.

Just days into the new year, police discovered the bodies of a 7-year-old boy, and his parents, 44-year-old Nightflower Staats and 49-year-old Marvin Caddell, inside an apartment on South Union Street. Investigators believe Caddell shot his son and estranged wife before killing himself.

George Crist, the owner of the apartment building, organized the event to let people heal together.

"This is the beginning of the healing process for folks and when things like this happen, it's always somewhere else," he said. "Well this time, it's our neighbor or somebody that we know or right in our backyard. So I thought it's important for people to start processing this, not by themselves but as a community because that's what we are."

The vigil included a small prayer service and a chance for people to talk, cry and remember.

Crist hopes a gathering like this helps offer a bit of light during a dark time.