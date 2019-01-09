Vigil to be held in Middletown to remember victims of murder suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY Pa.-- A vigil is expected to be held on Wednesday to remember the victims of a murder suicide in Middletown, Dauphin County.

The owner of the apartment building on the 100 block of S. Union Street says the vigil is to help his tenants cope and help the community process this tragedy.

The incident happened just a few days into the new year-- when police say the father Marvin Caddell, turned on his family shot his 44-year-old wife Nightflower Staats, and their 7-year-old son in the head, and then killed himself.

Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo says the family hadn't been heard from-- that's when police wen't to check on them and found a horrific scene. Police say they do not know why he did this, Chardo says to kill another human is difficult to explain, but killing a 7-year-old is just explainable.

Officials say he father should not have had access to a gun because of his criminal history, however the mother may have.

The vigil is expected to start at 7:00 p.m. in Middletown.