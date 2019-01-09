× WellSpan Philhaven patient walked into female patients’ room naked, police allege

Lebanon County — A WellSpan Philhaven patient who police say walked into the room of two female patients naked has been charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness, court documents show.

The incident occurred last January at the West Cornwall Township behavioral healthcare organization.

Cameras inside the building reportedly captured 23-year-old Brian Patterson walk out of his room naked and into another, according to the criminal complaint.

While inside the room, Patterson allegedly placed his genitals close to the patients’ faces. He is also accused of touching a patient’s leg with his genitals.

Patterson never admitted to walking around naked, the criminal complaint states, but he reportedly said that he could have possibly been sleep walking. When advised by police that none of the medications had such side effects, Patterson reportedly added that this conduct was even more wrong if he was awake, the criminal complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Patterson concluded the interview by reportedly stating, whatever happened, happened.