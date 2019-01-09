Woman sells farm show milkshakes for 65 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Among the animals, agriculture, and food at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, lies more than a century’s worth of stories, memories, and traditions.

Among them- a popular food stand…

“The milkshakes…they’re really good and really creamy," said one attendee.

“It just reminds us of the farm show. I look forward to them every year," said another.

And as people keep their traditions alive by visiting the stand each year, those behind the counter are keeping up traditions of their own.

“It’s a little bit like a family reunion because we do have the same people coming back year after year," said Dave Smith, executive director of the PA Dairymen's Association.

Some, even, for decades.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association began serving the milkshakes at the show as a fundraiser in 1954, back when Fae Snyder was 21 years-old.

“We started out using a brick of vanilla ice cream and putting it in a cup and then we added either chocolate flavoring or vanilla flavoring. And a slight amount of milk, and we out it on a spindle mixer, about five on each one, and that’s how we started out,” said Snyder.

Now 86 years young, and she hasn’t missed a single farm show since.

“My grandmother is still a big face here at the farm show, she really is a staple. Just as much of a staple as the milkshake is. A lot of people come in just to see her every year,” said Derrick Snyder, Fae's grandson.

And aside from the milkshakes and fundraising for the Valley Grange, which is how she got involved with this 65 years ago, Fae says that’s what it’s all about.

"It gives you a good feeling that people remember you and they want to come back and get more milkshakes and then we get to chat a little bit about what happened in the last year,” said Snyder.

The love of the milkshakes and the love of people like Fae, bringing customers back year after year.

So much so, that it now takes 400 volunteers to run the milkshake stand.

And what started out as a 'Fae tradition,' is now a 'Snyder family tradition.'

“Ever since I could walk and pump my first shake, I’ve been selling here at the stand,” said Derrick.

“It means that they’re being good kids and they’re doing very well for themselves, and that does mean a lot, it does,” said Fae.