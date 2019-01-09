York man allegedly wrote out, cashed father’s checks for $2,960

YORK COUNTY — A York man faces 12 counts of forgery and one count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after he allegedly wrote out his father’s checks to himself and cashed them, the criminal complaint says.

Carl Davis Jr., 37, is accused of writing out 12 checks between May 2018 and June 2018 for a combined total of $2,960, according to the criminal complaint.

When confronted about the alleged forgery, he reportedly told his father he cashed just a few for around $100.