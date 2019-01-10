Beer lovers and breweries impacted by government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Beer lovers may have to wait to bring home a case of their favorite craft beer.

That's because a crucial seal of approval in the production process of new beers cannot happen right now... all thanks to the government shutdown.

While Jason Snyder can still pour a glass of craft beer at Gift Horse Brewing Company in York, he is limited on what he can actually sell right now.

"We have four labels actually sitting in TTB limbo because of the government shutdown that is going on right now," explained Snyder.

Those are labels you might not think twice about but that need to be approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) before a can goes home with a customer.

The TTB is closed right now because of the government shutdown.

"It's not like, 'oh, end of the world' type of thing, but it's a little frustrating," added Snyder.

Head Brewers like Snyder can still submit their labels to the TTB; there just aren't any employees there to review or approve them.

"I still kind of feel worse for the people who actually work for the TTB that are considered non essential and all of a sudden they don't have jobs right now," said Snyder.

As for Gift Horse, Snyder says they shouldn't lose much money... if any at all.

Owners there say they have a lot to look forward to.

"We have a lot of things going on right now in the land of little gift horses. We just purchased a piece of property beside us. We're gearing up, opening up a beer garden this Spring, so we have a lot of big plans. It's more of an annoyance than anything," stated Snyder.