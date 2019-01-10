× Billy Joel to perform at Camden Yards in July, marking the ballpark’s first-ever concert

BALTIMORE — For the first time, Oriole Park at Camden Yards will hold a concert. And the musician is none other than the “Piano Man” himself, Billy Joel.

The Baltimore Orioles made the announcement Thursday, in partnership with Live Nation. Joel is to perform at the ballpark on July 26, almost four years to the day he rocked M&T Bank Stadium.

“As an entertainment company bringing world class sports, music, and other diverse events to the live venues we manage and to our multimedia television, digital, and radio platforms, there is no greater opportunity than to bring a true music legend in Billy Joel to the ballpark and into our community,” said John Angelos, Orioles Executive Vice President. “Billy Joel and Oriole Park at Camden Yards are leaders across the entertainment world in selling tickets, driving tourism, and creating one-of-a-kind memories, and the Orioles are thrilled to make Camden Yards home to an iconic artist who generations of Americans have grown up with and who is still setting records today.”

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to support music and arts education programs for kids in Maryland and across the Orioles’ regional territory, the organization added in a news release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, January 18. Presale tickets for Orioles Season Plan Members, called Birdland Members, are available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 16 to 10 p.m. the next day. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com.