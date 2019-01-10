Cold and gusty Thursday with flurries and wind chills in the 20s

COLD & BREEZY END TO THE WEEK: A return to seasonably cold air is making for quite the frigid start on this Thursday morning. Temperatures begin in the 20s to near 30 degrees under partly clear skies. There are still some lake effect flurries and snow showers too. The winds are still very gusty, so expect wind chill to remain a factor. It feels like the lower to middle teens in most locations. The rest of Thursday is a bit colder than yesterday under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. It’s still breezy, but the winds aren’t as strong as the morning hours. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s. Wind chill values are in the 20s. Tonight is colder as the winds finally relax a bit more. Expect overnight lows in the 20s, but wind chills will still feel like the teens at times. Friday brings more sunshine, but the cold remains. Temperatures don’t change much, and the winds ease a bit. Readings remain in the 30s.

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The appropriate wintry feel stays for the weekend, and we’re still tracking the possibility for some snow. Temperatures remain quite cold Saturday with the chance for some snow showers, especially later during the day. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night into early Sunday morning, we’re eying increasing chances for light snow as a system develops and passes us to the south. Minor to light accumulations look likely, with the higher amounts closest to the Mason-Dixon Line and lower amounts to the north and east. It would be a light and fluffy snow, and roads could be a bit slick. It’s out of here early Sunday morning. The rest of the day is partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill values are in the 20s.

NOT AS COLD NEXT WEEK: It’s not as cold to start next week, but a seasonable cold is in place. Monday is drier with partly cloudy skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures in the middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the middle 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday is a bit less cold with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday continues to moderate under mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Thursday!