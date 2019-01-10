Crowing package at Luzerne County post office leads to discovery of illegal cockfighting activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Luzerne County -- A clucking package led to the discovery of an illegal cockfighting ring in Luzerne County last month, according to WNEP-TV.

The news station reports that in late December, workers at a post office in Hazleton noticed that one of the packages they were processing was crowing.

Two adult roosters were found inside, according to court documents.

Humane officers say the birds' wattles and combs and been cut -- leading them to believe the animals were being used for cockfighting.

An investigation eventually led to the arrest of Alexandro Martinez, 40, of Hazleton. He faces several felony animal cruelty charges.

After discovering the roosters at the post office, humane officers searched Martinez's home and found two more roosters as well as nine chicks.

The roosters are all now being held at the Luzerne County SPCA as the investigation continues.

The SPCA of Luzerne County is still investigating this incident to see if there are more cases related to it.