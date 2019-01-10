Diocese of Harrisburg “listening sessions” on Grand Jury Report begin tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Tonight is the first "listening session" hosted by The Roman Catholic Diocese Of Harrisburg following the release of the Grand Jury Report.

Officials say it's in an effort to be more transparent after the Grand Jury Report released this summer named more than 300 priests accused of sexual abuse, including 71 in the Diocese of Harrisburg.

The sessions will take place in January and February at different parishes across Central Pennsylvania.

Thursday, Jan. 10th @ 7:00 P.M.

Saint Catherine Laboure Parish

4000 Derry Street

Harrisburg

Wednesday, Jan. 16th @ 7:00 P.M.

Saint Joseph Parish

5055 Grandview Road

Hanover

Monday, Jan. 21st @ 7:00 P.M.

Saint Joseph Parish

410 East Simpson Street

Mechanicsburg

Thursday, Jan. 24th 7:00 P.M.

Saint Cecilia Parish Hall

750 State Drive

Lebanon

Tuesday, Feb. 12th @6:30 P.M.

Saint Leo the Great Parish

2427 Marietta Avenue

Lancaster

Wednesday, Feb. 20th @6:30 P.M.

Immaculate Conception Parish

1730 Fowler Avenue

Berwick

Thursday, Feb. 21st @ 6:30 P.M.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish

599 W Center St

Elysburg

Monday, Feb. 25th @ 6:30 P.M.

Corpus Christi Parish

320 Philadelphia Avenue

Chambersburg

Tuesday, Feb. 26th @ 7:00 P.M.

Saint Rose of Lima Parish

950 West Market Street

York

No video or audio recordings will be allowed. If you can not attend the "listening sessions" you can submit questions to Bishop Ronald Gainer by e-mailing AskBishopGainer@hbgdiocese.org.