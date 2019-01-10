Diocese of Harrisburg “listening sessions” on Grand Jury Report begin tonight

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- Tonight is the first "listening session" hosted by The Roman Catholic Diocese Of Harrisburg following the release of the Grand Jury Report.
Officials say it's in an effort to be more transparent after the Grand Jury Report released this summer named more than 300 priests accused of sexual abuse, including 71 in the Diocese of Harrisburg.
The sessions will take place in January and February at different parishes across Central Pennsylvania.
Thursday, Jan. 10th @ 7:00 P.M.
Saint Catherine Laboure Parish
4000 Derry Street
Harrisburg
Wednesday, Jan. 16th @ 7:00 P.M.
Saint Joseph Parish
5055 Grandview Road
Hanover
Monday, Jan. 21st @ 7:00 P.M.
Saint Joseph Parish
410 East Simpson Street
Mechanicsburg
Thursday, Jan. 24th 7:00 P.M.
Saint Cecilia Parish Hall
750 State Drive
Lebanon
Tuesday, Feb. 12th @6:30 P.M.
Saint Leo the Great Parish
2427 Marietta Avenue
Lancaster
Wednesday, Feb. 20th @6:30 P.M.
Immaculate Conception Parish
1730 Fowler Avenue
Berwick
Thursday, Feb. 21st @ 6:30 P.M.
Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish
599 W Center St
Elysburg
Monday, Feb. 25th @ 6:30 P.M.
Corpus Christi Parish
320 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg
Tuesday, Feb. 26th @ 7:00 P.M.
Saint Rose of Lima Parish
950 West Market Street
York
No video or audio recordings will be allowed. If you can not attend the "listening sessions" you can submit questions to Bishop Ronald Gainer by e-mailing AskBishopGainer@hbgdiocese.org.