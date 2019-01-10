× Ephrata woman attacked at Schuylkill County campsite dies of injuries; homicide investigation underway

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — A Lancaster County woman whom police say was attacked while staying overnight at a Schuylkill County campground has died of her injuries, according to State Police.

The woman, a 53-year-old Ephrata resident, died Wednesday afternoon at Hershey Medical Center, police say. Her identity has not yet been released.

Police began investigating Saturday morning, when staff members at the Rausch Creek Trail Riders campsite in Hegins Township called police after they were contacted by a man who was also staying at the camp.

The man was “acting in an erratic manner,” staff members told police. After asking the man where his girlfriend was, staff members drove to the man’s campsite and found the victim.

According to police, the woman was found lying the passenger seat of a Dodge Ram pickup truck. She had suffered severe head and neck trauma, and was bleeding heavily, police say. She was flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.