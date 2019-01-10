Family First with FOX43: Child self-control from peer groups

Posted 7:12 AM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, January 10, 2019

Psychologists say a child`s ability to learn is usually influenced by his or her parents. However, there are several other important factors at play. In today's Family First with FOX43, Matt Maisel takes a closer look at how a child's actions may also be influenced by their peers.

