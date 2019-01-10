FOX43 Capitol Beat: State Rep. Patty Kim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's guest for FOX43 Capitol Beat is Rep. Patty Kim!

She sat down with Matt Maisel to discuss entering his fourth term representing the Harrisburg and Steelton areas in Dauphin County, as well as her initiative to raise the state's minimum wage.

The minimum wage remains $7.25 in Pennsylvania, and has not been raised since it became the federal minimum in 2009. State Democrats, including Governor Tom Wolf, say raising the minimum wage will be a major policy point in 2019. However, Republican majorities in both the State House and Senate have rejected any previous attempts to address it.

Check it out Matt's conversation with Representative Kim in the clip above.