From cows to milkshakes it’s all things dairy at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The 103rd Pennsylvania Farm show will be coming to a close in three days, so now's the time to head on over to see the newborn calves, and grab your milkshakes before next year!

The PA Dairymen's Association Milkshake Booth in the Food Court already had a line just minutes after the doors to the farm show opened on Thursday.

From the extremely popular milkshakes, to the cheese cubes, grilled cheese, and ice-cream, you will find a ton of tasty products that are all made with dairy at their booth.

Farmers give back in so many ways each year at the farm show, and even year round. Dave Smith, the Executive Director of the PA Dairymen's Association says they always try and give back year-round with educational scholarships, or supporting AG programs.

They also helped launch the first statewide program that distributes fresh milk, called "Fill A Glass With Hope". Each dollar that is donated gives eight servings of milk. You can learn more about this initiative and more on their website.

As of Thursday morning there were several cows showing early birthing signs said Miriam Kelly Miller the Project Manager at the Calving Corner.

On Wednesday to calves were born, Catherine and Rick. Miriam said they were bigger calves, with one coming in at just under 100 pounds and the other over 100 pounds.

The PA Farm Show will wrap up on Saturday.