Investigation leads to drugs and guns bust in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. --- Investigators say a "months" long operation led to the arrest of Tyshaun Williams, 27, Wednesday morning.

According to the arrest affidavit, a undercover unit successfully purchased crack cocaine from Williams in December.

A little after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, police say a search warrant was executed on Williams' home on the 300 block of Beaver Street.

Court documents show investigators found 108 packages of marijuana, a package containing less than a gram of cocaine, numerous drug paraphernalia items, 30 Clonazepam pills, 8 Alprazolam pills and five guns inside.

Police say one of those guns was reported stolen from a different municipality.

Investigators also say a subsequent search warrant in a storage unit rented by Williams in the 100 block of Beaver Street found an additional 21 firearms, consisting of handguns, shotguns, and rifles.

Lt. William Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police said they are working with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to further investigate the number of guns in Williams' possession since a prior conviction barred him from owning a gun.

“There are questions about what this was all about? Whether these were things that he had taken in trades for drugs, whether he was selling them or buying them but regardless, he’s not supposed to be in possession of any firearm, whatsoever," said Lt. Hickey.

Eight bull terriers were taken from the home and police say they are working on releasing the dogs to a family member of Williams.

The Lancaster Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) led the investigation with assistance from the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

The Selective Enforcement Unit was aided by the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and a Pennsylvania National Guard Counterdrug Air Support helicopter.

Lt. Hickey said the SEU relies on tips and officer observations to expand on investigations.

"I think it helps the neighbors that live in that area to know that we do take their complaints seriously and that we will follow up on it and if we can build a successful case, we will do so. Hopefully, some of those neighbors done their will have some relief as far as the things that surrounded that drug trade at the specific residence," said Lt. Hickey.

Williams faces 26 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, as well as numerous felony drug charges.

He is being held at the Lancaster County Prison on $300,000 bail.