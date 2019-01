LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster man faces charges following a domestic dispute at his residence Wednesday night, police say.

Joshua Hyle, 36, allegedly struck the victim in the chest during an altercation. While officers were on scene, Hyle made a false statement, accusing the victim of striking him in the face, police allege.

Hyle is also accused of threatening police while he was in custody.

He faces charges of terroristic threats, false reports to law enforcement and harassment.