Man arrested in Lancaster City drug bust, 8 dogs seized

LANCASTER CITY, Pa.–A Lancaster man was arrested Wednesday on drug and weapons charges following a lengthy investigation Lancaster City which involved state and Lancaster County law enforcement.

Tyshaun Williams, 27, of Lancaster, is charged with 26 counts of persons not to possess firearms, possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say they searched Williams’ home along the 300 block of Beaver Street in Lancaster City early Wednesday and uncovered numerous drugs, including marijuana, Clonazepam, Alprazolam and cocaine. Authorities also found five guns, drug paraphernalia and over $15,000 in cash. One of the guns had been reported stolen, police said.

Additionally, investigators say they seized eight bull terrier dogs and removed them from the home.

A second search warrant was executed on a storage locker/garage Williams had rented on the 100 block of South Beaver Street. Investigators recovered an additional 21 firearms, including handguns, shotguns and rifles, according to police reports.

Authorities say Williams is not allowed to have any firearms due to a previous conviction.

Williams was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Lancaster police were assisted by Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and the PA National Guard Counterdrug Air Support in the search.

A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for January 23.