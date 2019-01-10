× Man responsible for 2016 shooting outside York High football game arrested on new firearms charges

YORK — A York man who pleaded guilty last year to shooting two men and endangering the crowd at a York High football game in 2016 is facing new gun charges after allegedly leading police on a foot chase through York on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York City Police.

Stephon Damieen “Mouse” Brown, 17, will be charged as an adult in the latest incident, which occurred Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Pattison Street. He is charged with possession of firearm prohibited, firearm not to be carried without a license, possession of firearm by a minor, and possession of marijuana.

Brown was 15 when he repeatedly fired a handgun outside the football game, hitting two York men and causing the crowd at a York-McCaskey football game to be evacuated. The shooting occurred at about 9:34 p.m. — during the fourth quarter of the game — on Sept. 9, 2016.

Brown was arrested in Lancaster in October 2016, after a month on the lam.

He pleaded guilty last August to illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment, and three counts of criminal mischief, according to court records.

Two charges of aggravated assault were dismissed, along with 1,999 counts of reckless endangerment, because Brown pleaded guilty to one all-encompassing count.

Brown was sentenced to 1-2 years in prison and probation. Since he had already spent more than 600 days in York County Prison at the time of his plea, the sentenced amounted to time served.

In Tuesday’s incident, a York City Police officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Pattison Street at 8:11 a.m. for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The officer found a suspect, later identified as Brown, sitting in a red Acura sedan that was parked in a resident’s space.

The officer knocked on Brown’s window, but Brown refused to open the door or put the window down. When the officer went to the passenger’s side of the vehicle, Brown allegedly exited the vehicle and fled, leading police on a foot chase. He was observed holding a handgun and two cellular phones when he fled, police say.

Officers chased Brown east on Lynch Way, south on Elaine Place, and west on Edison Street, where the pursuit ended when Brown fell. Police say he dropped the gun and cell phones as police approached, and was taken into custody at 8:22 a.m.

The handgun was identified as a Glock 23C .40 caliber firearm with an extended magazine, according to police. Officers also recovered 4.8 grams of marijuana that was in Brown’s possession.

Brown was identified as a person not to possess a firearm because of his prior felony conviction, the criminal complaint states. He was certified as an adult offender after police consulted with Assistant District Attorney Dave Maisch, police say.