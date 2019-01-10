One more frigid night before winds finally relax into Friday!

HOWLING WINDS TONIGHT: Earlier today, a Wind Advisory was in effect for the area with gusts around 40 mph. While that advisory has been allowed to expire, our winds are still howling with gusts well over 30 mph. Strong winds will keep our wind chills stuck in the low 20s through the rest of the evening. As temperatures cool off tonight, wind chills could be dropping into the low teens! Single digits across some locations are not out of the question tonight. Winds remain gusty through the first half of Friday but really begin to relax as we head into Friday evening and overnight Friday. Temperatures tomorrow will not be all that much warmer even with the lighter winds and sunshine – we should make it into the mid 30s to end off the work week.

WEEKEND WINTER STORM: The snow threat we’ve been tracking over the past couple of days is looking more and more likely for this weekend. Confidence continues to increase for the chance of accumulating snowfall Saturday and Sunday. Models are in good agreement that snow will likely arrive sometime early afternoon on Saturday in our westernmost counties first and then overspread the rest of the region through Saturday. Some brief periods of steady to moderate snow will be possible Saturday evening with all winter weather coming to an end by early Sunday morning. Accumulations look to be on the lighter end and thankfully, the snow will likely be a very powdery and light fluffy kind. With temperatures in the 20s all day, that spells high snow ratios – which would usually mean higher snowfall totals, but this system is pretty moisture starved. We will continue to monitor this system as it develops!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash