× Police in Manheim, Lancaster County seek to identify nearly naked prowler

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police in Lancaster County are trying to identify a man who has been seen nearly naked in public on two recent occasions in Manheim, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The man is described as an adult between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 inches tall. He was wearing only shoes and socks on both sightings, which occurred in the early morning hours in mid-December and earlier this week.

The first sighting occurred Dec. 17 on the 300 block of East High Street, according to the DA’s office. That incident was captured on surveillance video.

The second sighting occurred on Monday at Hazel and Stiegel streets, near Chiques Creek, on Monday.

Manheim Borough police, based on information thus far, believe the same person is involved in both incidents.

The male did not approach anyone, as far as known to police. If anyone had interaction with this man, please contact the Manheim Borough Police Department at 717-665-2481.