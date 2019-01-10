× Police investigate carjacking in York, city spokesman confirms

YORK COUNTY — Police are investigating a carjacking that occurred Wednesday evening in York, city spokesman Philip Given confirms.

The driver of an Audi was approached by two people in the area of West Boundary Avenue and Cleveland Avenue, Given says. One of them pulled a rifle on the man and then both individuals took his car and drove off.

The vehicle was later found in the area of West Jackson Street and South Beaver Street, Given adds.