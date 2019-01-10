× RECALL: Daisyfield sausage may contain rubber

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2019 – J. H. Routh Packing Co., a Sandusky, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 1,719 pounds of raw pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw ground pork bulk and link sausage items were produced from Jan. 1 through 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View labels (PDF only)]

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing small, breakfast-style link “Daisyfield Brand FRESH PORK SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. plastic packages containing loose, bulk “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing large link “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

5-lb. paper-lined cardboard packages containing country-style rope “Daisyfield Brand ITALIAN SAUSAGE” links with production dates “010119” or “010219” or “010319” or “010419” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 818” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The firm discovered the problem and notified FSIS on Jan. 7, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailers and consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tony Stearns, Director of Sales, J. H. Routh Packing, Co. at (419) 626-2251. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jeff Myers, President of Operations, J. H. Routh Packing, Co. at (419) 626-2251.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

SOURCE: FSIS