Rutter's makes $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of York & Adams County

YORK — Rutter’s has made a $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of York & Adams Counties through the Education Improvement Tax Credit Program, the company announced Thursday.

The contribution will be used to support Big Brothers Big Sisters’ School Mentoring Program, which matches at-risk elementary school students with student volunteers from local high schools and colleges.

The students meet once a week at participating schools to work on schoolwork, play games, and build relationships.

Last year, 97 percent of the elementary students in the program improved their academic performance, and 99 percent went on to the next grade level, Big Brothers Big Sisters says.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children with strong, professionally supported, one-on-one relationships.

