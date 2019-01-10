× Wild turkey that found home at Sheetz in Adams County has died

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Adams County — A beloved turkey that had become a regular at a local Sheetz has died.

The turkey, whom Sheetz employees named Frank, was a popular sight at the convenience store in Adams County. Frank’s popularity even prompted someone to make a Facebook page for it.

The person who runs the page posted earlier this week that Frank “left this earthly world to go to a better place.”

Multiple comments on the post said that the turkey was hit by a car.

On December 27, FOX43’s Ashley Paul spoke with Sheetz employees and community members about Frank: