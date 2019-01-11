× Characters Pub in downtown Lancaster announces it’s closing

LANCASTER — Characters Pub, a downtown Lancaster bar and eatery, announced Friday that it is closing after nearly 15 years of business.

The restaurant will close its doors for the last time on Saturday, February 2.

In a post on its Facebook page, Characters said “With great regret, we announce that Characters Pub will be closing. We would like to thank our many loyal patrons for their support and friendship over the years and look forward to serving you all again until our final day on Saturday, Feb. 2.”

Located near the Lancaster County Courthouse on North Christian Street, Characters Pub first opened its doors in 2004.