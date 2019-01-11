Denver man charged after he allegedly fled police during traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Denver man faces charges after he allegedly led police on a chase in November.

It’s alleged that on November 18, 21-year-old Conrad Auker fled police after they attempted to stop him for a traffic violation in the 1900 block of North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township.

Police say Auker traveled at a high rate of speed for over two miles before pulling into a driveway where he was taken into custody.

Auker has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under suspension, reckless driving and a summary violation.