Elizabethtown man accused of sexually assaulting teen

LANCASTER COUNTY — An Elizabethtown man faces charges following the alleged sexual assault of a teenage boy.

Jared Douglas, 21, has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent exposure, court documents show.

Douglas allegedly engaged in illegal sexual contact with the boy in the summer of 2016, when he was 18 and 19 years old, the criminal complaint says. The boy was 14 and 15 years at the time.

Police said in the criminal complaint that Douglas admitted to the contact during an interview in November 2018. The boy corroborated his statements.