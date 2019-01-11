× Fort Indiantown Gap is looking for volunteers to help remove wreaths laid at gravesites during ‘Wreaths Across America’ event

LEBANON COUNTY — Fort Indiantown Gap is looking for volunteers to assist with Operation Clean Sweep, an effort to remove more than 40,000 holiday wreaths laid at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery.

The wreaths will be removed on Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The wreaths were laid at gravesites in the cemetery last month, during the annual Wreaths Across America event.

“Our community demonstrates its respect and appreciation for our Nation’s service members in clear and practical ways,” said cemetery director James Metcalfe II. “The response Wreaths Across America receives each year in terms of donations and volunteers is truly inspirational and creates an awe-inspiring seasonal tribute.

“Now as we exit the holiday season and the wreaths begin to lose their vibrancy, they must be removed. We sincerely appreciate those that can give a few hours to help us with this monumental task.”

Questions about Operation Clean Sweep can be directed to cemetery staff at 717-865-5254.