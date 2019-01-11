× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (January 11, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll tell you about a new partnership between the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg School District, with the city’s community policing unit at the center. The goal is to create a positive relationship between officers and children – and their parents – to provide early awareness of issues that affect the community, such as juvenile delinquency, gang activity and school violence. We’ll have full details on this upcoming program First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll be at the Pennsylvania Farm Show as the annual event enjoys its last two days. Plus, we’ll tell you what to expect out of the snowfall predicted for the weekend. Stay Weather Smart with the FOX43 Weather Team today First at Four!