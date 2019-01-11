× Huntingdon area man facing charges after sending sexually explicit images to child

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Huntingdon area man is facing charges after allegedly requesting that a child send sexually explicit images.

The unidentified 20-year-old man is facing three counts of sexual abuse of children, two counts of possession of child pornography, and indecent exposure, among other related charges.

On September 20, 2015, police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main St. in Palmyra for a reported disturbance.

Police found that an 11-year-old child had communicated with an unknown person through social media and text message.

During the communication, the unknown person sent sexually explicit images to the child, and requested similar images from the child.

Over the course of the investigation, police found that a 17-year-old Huntingdon area man was identified as the suspect communicating with the child.

Now, over three years later, that man is facing charges.