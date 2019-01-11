× Lebanon man accused of stabbing victim in the back during argument

LEBANON — A 35-year-old Lebanon man is facing aggravated assault charges after police say he stabbed another man in the back during an altercation at the victim’s apartment.

Juan Gabriel Rodriguez-Torres, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred on Dec. 30 at 8:50 p.m., according to Lebanon City Police.

Police say Rodriguez-Torres and the victim were arguing in the victim’s N. 7th Street apartment when the altercation became physical, at which point Rodriguez-Torres allegedly stabbed the victim in the back.

The 23-year-old victim then recovered his own knife and defended himself, police say. Both Rodriguez-Torres and the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the altercation, and were treated and released at a local medical facility.

A warrant has been issued for Rodriguez-Torres’ arrest, police say.