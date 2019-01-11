× Man charged in connection to single-vehicle crash that killed two people, injured another in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A Steelton man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed two people and injured another in Harrisburg on December 28.

Arnold Jefferies, 37, faces three counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count each of aggravated assault by vehicle, failure to stop, give information and render aid, and vehicle turning left, court documents show.

Jefferies — driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser — is accused of causing an oncoming Audi to swerve and lose control as he conducted a left-hand turn onto Schuylkill Street from the northbound lanes of 7th Street. Video surveillance from the area confirmed the account.

According to the criminal complaint, the Audi left the roadway and struck a utility pole on the corner of Oxford and 7th Streets and engulfed in flames. The vehicle had also been severed in half. The driver sustained facial fractures while two others were declared deceased on scene, the criminal complaint says.