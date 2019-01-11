Memorial services for “York City’s biggest cheerleader” Douglas Knight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Memorial services for "York City's biggest cheerleader" will be held today. Douglas Knight was involved in many York City and York County organizations.

Knight died on January 4th at the age of 46. Knight's wife wrote on Facebook that she found her husband dead inside of their home.

Visitation and a memorial mass will both be held today at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dallastown, located at:

St. Joseph Catholic Church

251 E. Main Street Dallastown, PA

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. The memorial will begin at noon.

According to Knight's obituary , a public celebration of a "kick-ass life" will be held Saturday evening, January 12th at York Elks Lodge #213, 223 located at North George St. in York.