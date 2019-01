YORK COUNTY — A mistrial was declared Friday in the case against a York man accused of killing an Exxon station employee in October 2017, court documents show.

Mark Ellis, 30, entered the store in the 1000 block of West Market Street in York City on October 17 and allegedly shot and killed 44-year-old Aditya Anand.

Ellis remains in York County Prison on charges of first- and second-degree murder, and attempted robbery.