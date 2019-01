× National Milk Day at the PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett celebrated National Milk Day at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg. Chris talked with the PA Dairy Princesses, Miriam Kelly Miller with The Calving Corner, Lolly Lesher from Way-Har Farms and Miss PA Kayle Repasky.

A big thank you to the PA Dairymen’s Association for your help with today’s segments.

