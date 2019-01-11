Not as breezy Friday, with a kiss of snow possible into the weekend

BREEZES RELAX, STILL COLD: Winds aren’t as gusty on this Friday morning, but it’s still enough to add a chill. Lows begin in the 20s under partly cloudy skies, but wind chills will still feel like the teens, even single digits at times. The rest of Friday brings more sunshine to start, but the cold remains. Temperatures don’t change much, and the winds ease a bit. Readings are in the middle to upper 30s. Some extra clouds arrive during the afternoon, enough to call it partly cloudy. It’s cold for Friday evening plans, with readings falling out of the 30s and into the 20s. The rest of the night is partly clear. Temperatures dip into the lower 20s to near 20 degrees. Winds are calm.

WINTRY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The appropriate wintry feel stays for the weekend, and we’re still tracking the possibility for a little snow. Temperatures remain quite cold Saturday with the chance for some snow showers, especially later during the day. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night into early Sunday morning, snow shows and a few batches of light snow are possible as a system develops and passes us to the south. Minor accumulations are possible, with the higher amounts closest to the southwest along the Mason-Dixon Line and a coating to nothing along the north and east. It would be a light and fluffy snow, and some roads could be a bit slick. It’s out of here early Sunday morning. The rest of the day is partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill values are in the 20s.

NOT AS COLD NEXT WEEK: It’s not as cold to start next week, but a seasonable cold is in place. Monday is drier with partly cloudy skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures in the middle 30s. Wind chills feel like the middle 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday is a bit less cold with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday continues to moderate under mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday is partly sunny and a bit colder. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s.

