Olivia’s cooks up a Meatball Panini & Cream of Broccoli Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday morning in the FOX43 Kitchen!
Today, Yanni & Harry are preparing a Marina Meatball Panini served with a Genovese Basil & Cream of Broccoli Soup.
You can check them out in the clip above and the recipe are below:
Genovese Basil & Cream of Potato Soup
1 cup carrots - chopped
1 cup celery - chopped
1 cup onion - chopped
1 cup broccoli stem - chopped
1 tsp fresh garlic - chopped
2 tbsp garlic butter
Pinch black pepper
4 bay leaves
3 tbsp Romano cheese
1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
4 tbsp Basil Pesto
1/2 cup fresh Basil - chopped
1/2 gallon chicken stock
2 cups Broccoli Crowns
Slurry :
4 oz cornstarch
4 oz water
Mix together
Sauté the carrots, onions, celery, broccoli stems, garlic butter, & fresh garlic until translucent. Add bay leaves, Pesto, chicken stock, Romano cheese, black pepper, broccoli crowns & bring to a boil. Add slurry. Bring to a boil. Finished.