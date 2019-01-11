Olivia’s cooks up a Meatball Panini & Cream of Broccoli Soup

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday morning in the FOX43 Kitchen!

Today, Yanni & Harry are preparing a Marina Meatball Panini served with a Genovese Basil & Cream of Broccoli Soup.

You can check them out in the clip above and the recipe are below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Genovese Basil & Cream of Potato Soup

1 cup carrots - chopped

1 cup celery - chopped

1 cup onion - chopped

1 cup broccoli stem - chopped

1 tsp fresh garlic - chopped

2 tbsp garlic butter

Pinch black pepper

4 bay leaves

3 tbsp Romano cheese

1 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

4 tbsp Basil Pesto

1/2 cup fresh Basil - chopped

1/2 gallon chicken stock

2 cups Broccoli Crowns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Slurry :

4 oz cornstarch

4 oz water

Mix together

Sauté the carrots, onions, celery, broccoli stems, garlic butter, & fresh garlic until translucent. Add bay leaves, Pesto, chicken stock, Romano cheese, black pepper, broccoli crowns & bring to a boil. Add slurry. Bring to a boil. Finished.