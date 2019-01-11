× Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses team up to raise more than $10,000 for Fill a Glass With Hope campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Pennsylvania Dairy Princesses from across the state teamed up to raise more than $10,250 for the Fill a Glass With Hope campaign, a year-long effort to get milk to families through food banks and community feeding programs.

Fresh milk is the most-requested — but least-donated — item at Pennsylvania food banks, according to campaign organizers.

Fill a Glass With Hope is a joint effort between the PA Dairymen’s Association, Feeding Pennsylvania, and the American Dairy Association Northeast.