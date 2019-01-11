Police seek suspected purse snatcher at Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster County are seeking help in identifying a suspected purse snatcher.

Manheim Township Police say that on Sunday, Dec. 30, the suspect pictured above entered a Walmart Store on the 2000 block of Fruitville Pike at about 3:50 p.m. She allegedly stole a purse and its contents from an unattended shopping cart, removed the wallet and a cell phone from inside the purse, and discarded it in another aisle.

The woman then fled from the store with the stolen items, valued at $900, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.