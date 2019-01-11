× Police: Woman has auto accident outside Lancaster County Prison, tries to hide drugs in prison lobby bathroom

LANCASTER — A 25-year-old Leola woman is facing drug charges and several summary traffic offenses after police say she crashed her car in front of Lancaster County Prison — and then ran into the lobby to stash her drugs in the bathroom.

Ariel Harris was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and summary traffic violations, which include driving without a license, current inspection, registration, and insurance in the incident, which occurred Friday at 11 a.m.

Harris also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a previous drug charge, according to Lancaster City Police.

Police say Harris was driving east on East King Street when she attempted to make a left turn onto North Marshall Street. She allegedly failed to negotiate the turn, and struck a box truck on Marshall Street.

Harris then allegedly ran across Lancaster County Prison’s parking lot and entered the prison lobby, yelling that she needed to use the restroom.

Police say they decided to search the parking lot and rest room, dispatching K9 officer Jordan and his handler.

The dog found suspected synthetic marijuana hidden in a trash can in the bathroom, police say.

Harris was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant, police say.