State prison employee assaulted by inmate at SCI-Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa–Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an inmate at SCI-Coal Township assaulted a staff member during a one-on-one counseling session on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at one of the prison’s housing units in Coal Township, Northumberland County around 2:30 p.m.

State police say as the counseling session was ending — the unidentified 21-year-old inmate assaulted the female employee with a master lock.

A struggle ensued and the employee was eventually able to get away from the inmate, according to state police reports.