Travel softball coach arrested on slew of sexual assault offenses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A coach for the Susquehanna Valley Slam, a traveling girls’ fast pitch softball team, was arrested Friday on a slew of sexual assault offenses, according to Carlisle Police.

Joey Sullenberger, 48, faces five counts of indecent assault, three counts each of corruption of minors and sexual assault by sports official, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of sexual assault and hindering apprehension or prosecution, court documents show.

An investigation began on December 22 when Carlisle Police received a complaint from a girl who reported alleged sexual offenses by Sullenberger, her softball hitting coach. It’s alleged that the offenses occurred while the victim was at practice with Sullenberger at the Central Penn Sportsplex in Carlisle.

Carlisle Police were able to identify three more victims during the investigation. The department is aware that there may be other victims. The investigation is ongoing.

“The Carlisle Police Department moved swiftly to investigate these allegations balancing the need for public safety and maintaining the integrity of the investigation,” said Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert. “Our office maintained close contact with Chief Landis throughout the investigation and continue to do so as it evolves. I thank Chief Landis and his dedicated team of professionals.”

If you or someone you know is a victim, please contact Carlisle Police Detective Thomas Dolan at 717-240-6621 or via email: tdolan@carlislepa.org.